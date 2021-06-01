19 Clemson pulls out an overtime win over Wolfpack

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Aamir Simms hit a go-ahead basket for a second straight game as No. 19 Clemson rallied from nine-points down in the second half to beat North Carolina State 74-70 in overtime.

Nick Honor had 21 points and tied things at 62 with 38 seconds left in regulation to set up the extra period. North Carolina State took its last lead on DJ Funderburk’s 3-pointer with 3:12 to go in OT. That’s when Simms got the ball down low for a basket to put Clemson in front to stay.