Clemson cornerback will return for his senior season

An All-ACC First Team selection for this season, Derion Kendrick says he will play for the Tigers for 2021.
Credit: AP
Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick (1) during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick will be back for his senior season.

The First Team All-ACC selection announced on social media that he will return in 2021.

In nine games in 2020, Kendrick recorded 18 total tackles, 12 solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, six pass deflections, one fumble recovery and one touchdown. 

Kendrick was a five-star prospect in the class of 2018 and the top overall prospect in the state of South Carolina. He played quarterback at South Pointe High School where he won four state championships. He came to Clemson as a receiver before switching to cornerback.