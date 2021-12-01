Clemson cornerback will return for his senior season

An All-ACC First Team selection for this season, Derion Kendrick says he will play for the Tigers for 2021.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick will be back for his senior season.

The First Team All-ACC selection announced on social media that he will return in 2021.

In nine games in 2020, Kendrick recorded 18 total tackles, 12 solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, six pass deflections, one fumble recovery and one touchdown.