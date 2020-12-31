A Tiger trio is named 2nd Team AFCA All-Americans

Three Clemson football players have been named Second Team All-Americans by the American Football Coaches Association.

Running back Travis Etienne, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and safety Nolan Turner were recognized in voting by the college coaches.

Etienne (2018-20) joins former Clemson star and current Miami Dolphin Christian Wilkins, former Heisman Trophy winner and Georgia product Herschel Walker and Houston’s Ed Oliver as the only three-time AFCA FBS Coaches’ All-Americans in the 76-year history of the organization.