A Tiger trio is named 2nd Team AFCA All-Americans

Etienne, Lawrence and Turner are honored by the American Football Coaches Association.
Credit: AP
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) and quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) wave after the team's win over Pittsburgh in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov 28, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. (Ken Ruinard/The Independent-Mail via AP, Pool)

Three Clemson football players have been named Second Team All-Americans by the American Football Coaches Association.

Running back Travis Etienne, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and safety Nolan Turner were recognized in voting by the college coaches.

Etienne (2018-20) joins former Clemson star and current Miami Dolphin Christian Wilkins, former Heisman Trophy winner and Georgia product Herschel Walker and Houston’s Ed Oliver as the only three-time AFCA FBS Coaches’ All-Americans in the 76-year history of the organization.