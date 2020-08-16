Gray Collegiate product is a part of "as good a QB room as there is in the country"

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney talks about the quarterback room and how one Midlands product is a part of that position meeting every day.

After watching his team go at it in the first preseason scrimmage of the 2020 season, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney had high praise for his quarterbacks which he says make up "as good a quarterback room as there is in the country".

Trevor Lawrence is the incumbent and he was solid in the Saturday workout, doing as much damage with his legs as his arm according to Swinney.