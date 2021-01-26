x
Clemson linebacker enters transfer portal

Mike Jones will finish up his career at a new school after entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Credit: WLTX

CLEMSON, S.C. — CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Clemson starting linebacker Mike Jones Jr. has entered the transfer portal with plans to leave the program. A team spokesman said Monday that the athletic department’s compliance office confirmed Jones is in the portal. 

Jones spent the past three seasons with the Tigers and made seven starts this season. Clemson had projected to have all 11 defensive starters returning for next season before Jones’ decision. 

The six-foot, 220-pound Jones had 30 tackles this season including four behind the line of scrimmage. He’s a redshirt sophomore and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.