With spring practice cancelled, Dabo Swinney has not been in front of the meidia to provide updates on the state of the team as it gets ready for the 2020 season.

On Wednesday, Swinney released a video which lasted more than 40 minutes and touched on a number of topics including injury updates and how the team is functioning in this current state of dealing with the coronavirus and the restrictions surrounding the day to day activities.

Spring practice ended for the Tigers after nine workouts but Swinney feels that the team accomplished a lot before the league-wide shutdown of all athletic activities.