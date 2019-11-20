The only award which honors an offensive line as a unit, the Joe Moore Award released its 10 semifinalists and Clemson is one of the teams vying for the honor.

The Joe Moore Award voting committee judges solely on six criteria: toughness, effort, teamwork, consistency, technique and finishing.

The award is named after Coach Joe Moore, widely regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in college football history. He is most notably recognized for his work at Notre Dame and the University of Pittsburgh. Coach Moore sent 52 players on to the NFL.

One of the founders of the award is CBS Sports analyst Aaron Taylor who played at Notre Dame under Moore.

The Joe Moore Award voting committee will announce its selection of finalists on Dec. 10, 2019, and the selection of the 2019 Joe Moore Award Winner will be made public after a surprise visit to the winning university’s campus in late December.

