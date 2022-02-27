Clemson wins at Boston College

The Tigers won their second consecutive game as they defeated Boston College 70-60 at Chestnut Hill.

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) - Chase Hunter scored 17 of his career-high 23 points in the second half, Al-Amir Dawes hit four of his eight 3-point shots to add 16 points off the bench and Clemson beat Boston College 70-60.



Clemson and Boston College are tied for the 11th seed into the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament field with two games left in the regular season.

The Tigers continue to soldier on without sophomore P.J. Hall who missed another game as he was held out of action due to his foot injury.