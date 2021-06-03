Clemson wins on Senior Day

The Tigers defeat Pitt 77-62 to wrap up the regular season with a resume that will take them back to the NCAA Tournament.

CLEMSON, S.C. — CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Al-Amir Dawes scored a season-high 21 points, knocking down five 3-pointers, and Clemson defeated Pitt 77-62 to end the regular season.

The Tigers pulled away early in the second half when Nick Honor drained a 3-pointer to start a 9-0 run, expanding Clemson’s lead from 43-41 to 52-41 in 97 seconds.

Another 3-pointer by Hunter Tyson put Clemson up 57-46 at the 12:14 mark and it remained in double digits the rest of the away. Tyson scored 16 points and Aamir Simms 12 with five assists.