Clemson grinds its way to a 44-7 win over UConn

Taisun Phommachanh and James Skalski were banged up while Justyn Ross was seen on crutches and in a boot on day when the Tiger offense struggled at times.

CLEMSON, S.C. — CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Clemson’s offense continued to look out of sorts as the Tigers beat UConn 44-7. D.J. Uiagalelei completed 21 of 44 passes for 241 yards a touchdown and an interception.

But Clemson scored just two touchdowns on its first eight drives, one on a fake field goal and the second as backup QB Taisun Phommachanh led the Tigers into the end zone.

The defense was dominant against a UConn team that had the 125th best offense out of 130 FBS teams. They sacked the Huskies six times and held them to 99 total yards. New UConn head coach Jim Mora Jr. was on the sideline, working as an assistant for now.