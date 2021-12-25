Clemson holds its first Cheez-It Bowl practice in Orlando

The Tigers spent Christmas Eve at a local Orlando high school for its first practice in Florida in preparation for next week's game with Iowa State.

ORLANDO, Fla. — It may have been Friday but Dabo Swinney said his team's workout was a "Mental Monday".

The Tigers held their first practice in Orlando at a local high school as they get ready for next week's matchup with Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

“The biggest focus today was what we call our ‘Mental Monday’ — get our mind right,” Swinney said.

“Obviously we’re not starting from scratch with our plan like we would on a normal Monday, but really just kind of picking up. They’ve had about four days of no football, so just getting them back focused and locked in on the task at hand.”