Dabo and Kathleen team up with Bojangles for Breast Cancer Awareness event

PENDLETON, S.C. — As Breast Cancer Awareness Month heads into its final days, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney and his wife Kathleen made a surprise appearance at a Pendleton Bojangles where they greeted customers while sporting their special pink shirts.

Bojangles also presented the Swinneys and their All-In Team Foundation with a check for $5,000 which will go to breast cancer research, one of the cornerstones of the foundation.

While the Swinneys take part in various breast cancer awareness initiatives throughout the year, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the faces of Clemson football continue to use their platform in this fight against the disease. Saturday's home game with Florida State is the breast cancer awareness game so there will be a lot of pink in the Valley.