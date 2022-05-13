Taylor's return to competition is a welcome sight for Swinney

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney has been keeping an eye on his versatile athlete who has come back from a knee injury and is making plays for Monte Lee.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Will Taylor made his debut in Clemson baseball uniform last weekend and recorded a single in his first trip to the plate.

Dabo Swinney wasn't surprised.

Swinney was in Columbia this week as the Prowl-N-Growl Tour made a stop in the Midlands and said Taylor's immediate impact in baseball was similiar to his immediate impact in football.

Taylor came to Clemson after a high school career which saw him come onto the radar of baseball scouts when he was at Ben Lippen.

His senior season saw him transfer to Dutch Fork where he was the quarterback of a team that won the Class 5A state championship. Swinney brought him in and immediately put him in the lineup at punt returner for the season opener in Charlotte against Georgia. But in October, Taylor suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Boston College game and had been out of action until last weekend.