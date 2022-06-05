Taylor Time returns, Will Taylor set to make his Clemson baseball debut

Dutch Fork product Will Taylor is expected to play his first baseball game in orange colors this weekend when the Tigers host Georgia Tech.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Will Taylor is set to make his debut for the Clemson baseball team this weekend when the Tigers host 21st-ranked Georgia Tech, that according to The Clemson Insider.

Taylor is scheduled to be a designated hitter and play in the outfield in what would be his first baseball game since last spring when he wore the Kelly Green for Dutch Fork.

A two-sport standout in high school, Taylor signed to play football and baseball for the Tigers. He suffered a torn ACL in October against Boston College and after surgery, spent the last seven months in rehabilitation.