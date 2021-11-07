Clemson rallies to win at Louisville 30-24

The Tigers scored the final 13 points of the game to become bowl eligible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - D.J. Uiagalelei’s 8-yard touchdown run with 4:12 left rallied Clemson to a 30-24 victory over Louisville.

The sophomore quarterback also completed 18 of 30 passes for 220 yards and two scores in what was a war of attrition between the two schools. Both starting quarterbacks missed time during the game due to injuries.

So, too, did Will Shipley and Kobe Pace, who entered the game as the top two rushers for the Tigers.