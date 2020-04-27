The Clemson men's basketball team will meet Alabama as part of its 2020-2021 non-conference schedule, that according to Jon Rothstein from CBS Sports.

Rothstein tweeted out that the Tigers-Tide contest will take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on December 12 and it would be a part of a multi-game event. The report said other games confirmed for the Atlanta event are Dayton-Mississippi State and LSU-South Florida.

Under first year head coach Nate Oats, Alabama finished ninth in the SEC regular season with a 8-10 league mark, 16-15 overall.

Clemson also finished ninth in league play with a 9-11 conference mark and a 16-15 overall record. The Tigers had that historic first win ever at Chapel Hill plus wins at home over top 10 teams Duke and Louisville.