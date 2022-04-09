Notre Dame powers its way past Clemson 8-1

The Tigers continue to struggle in the ACC as the sixth-ranked Fighting Irish belted four home runs.

SOUTH BEND, Ind — NOTRE DAME, IND. – No. 6 Notre Dame hit four home runs in its 8-1 win over Clemson at Frank Eck Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Fighting Irish, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 19-5 overall and 7-4 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 19-11 overall and 2-8 in ACC play.

Nick Juaire hit a two-out solo homer, the first of his career, in the second inning, then Carter Putz lined a two-out, two-run single in the third inning. Brooks Coetzee led off the sixth inning with a home run, then Putz belted a three-run homer in the seventh inning. Danny Neri led off the eighth inning with his first career home run. Benjamin Blackwell put Clemson on the scoreboard in the ninth inning with a sacrifice fly.