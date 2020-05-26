Clemson junior Sam Weatherly was named a third-team All-American as a starting pitcher by Collegiate Baseball on Tuesday.

The Howell, Mich. native,had a 2-0 record with an 0.79 ERA, .096 opponents’ batting average and 43 strikeouts in 22.2 innings pitched over four starts in 2020. He had at least eight strikeouts.

Clemson had a 14-3 record, 3-0 in the ACC, prior to the 2020 season being shut down due to the pandemic.

Weatherly became the 63rd Tiger in history to earn All-America honors. It also marked the seventh year in a row Clemson had a Collegiate Baseball All-American.