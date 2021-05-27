Clemson ends the season with a win

The Tigers defeat Georgia Tech in the final game of 2021.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Adam Hackenberg hit a three run home run and Bryce Teodosio hit an inside the park homer and two triples and 11th-seeded Clemson rallied to beat No. 2-seed Georgia Tech 11-5.

Hackenburg hit a 3-2 pitch off Dal Smith to knot the game at 3-3 in the fourth inning. Hackenburg fouled off nine pitches in a 14-pitch at bat before driving it to left center.

Teodosio tripled to right center two batters later to drive in a run and Clemson led for the remainder.