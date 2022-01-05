x
Clemson falls at home to Virginia

The Tigers can not make it two wins in nearly two weeks over Virginia who avenged last month's loss to Clemson in Charlottesville.
CLEMSON, S.C. — CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Jayden Gardner scored 23 points and Virginia pulled away in the final seven minutes to beat Clemson 75-65.  Virginia, which has won three of its last four, avenged a 67-50 loss to the Tigers on Dec. 22 that ended an 11-game win streak in the series. 

The Cavaliers have won six straight against the Tigers in South Carolina. The Cavaliers closed on a 19-8 run. Gardner made six free throws during the stretch. 

Armaan Franklin added 13 points for Virginia (9-5, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Hunter Tyson scored 15 points for Clemson (9-5, 1-2), which ended a four-game win streak.

