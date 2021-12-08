Dabo compares freshman Will Taylor to Doug Flutie

Former Dutch Fork quarterback Will Taylor has shown off his arm and speed in the first week of the preseason.

CLEMSON, S.C. — The first week of preseason camp is almost in the books for Clemson who began workouts last Friday. The next stage of the calendar will turn to the team's first scrimmage which is set for Saturday.

On Thursday, head coach Dabo Swinney took his team across the moat to Jervey Meadows, a set of practice fields which are not as pristine as what the team normally uses. Swinney does that to remind the players to appreciate the amenities they have.

During the open portion of Thursday's practice, we got a look at how the Tigers will use Dutch Fork product Will Taylor. The freshman was seen returning punts which is not a surprise as Swinney has said previously that Taylor could be used on special teams while also seeing time at quarterback and receiver.