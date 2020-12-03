The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic activities effective immediately and that affects everyone from athletes competing currently to spring practices to recruiting.

“The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice,” the ACC said in a statement Thursday. “The decision was made following consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19.”

ACC commissioner John Swofford says the steps were taken because of the unique circumstances surrounding the health crisis concerning COVID-19.