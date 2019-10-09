Two days removed from helping top-ranked Clemson win a top 15 matchup with Texas A&M and quarterback Trevor Lawrence was talking about how the team stays hungry and focused week in and week out - regardless of who the opponent is.

“I think that starts with Coach Swinney. He does a really good job keeping everyone grounded,” Lawrence said Monday.

“He is right. He says, ‘we are going to get everyone’s best every week. They circle Clemson when they play us.’ So, we know every week we are getting everyone’s best. So, that is one thing that keeps you grounded and makes you want to prepare every week because you know you are getting their best and also, Coach Swinney says we have not earned anything. We have played two games. We are supposedly the number one team, but we have played two games and there are a whole lot of other good teams still trying to prove that every week.”

Clemson will no doubt take that same mindset into Saturday's game at Syracuse. The Orange have gone toe-to-toe with the Tigers for the last two seasons, winning at the Carrier Dome and then forcing Clemson to rally late for last year's 27-23 victory in the Valley.

Syracuse is 1-1 and coming off a 63-20 loss at Maryland.