Dabo Swinney has seen the highs and lows of being in the arena on a Carolina-Clemson Saturday.

He won his first game against USC when he was an interim head coach in 2008. He didn't win again until 2014 and he has not lost since.

For the former Alabama receiver who experienced the Auburn rivalry first hand, the battle between the Gamecocks and Tigers is just as intense.

"This is a game that you just don't want to play it on Wednesday," Swinney said.

"You want to make sure that you're ready to go at 12 o'clock on Saturday, Both teams will be excited to play. Both teams, to be honest with you, if we called each up, we just as soon play tomorrow. That'd be good with Will and it'd be good with me."

Clemson notes

Swinney downplayed the thought that the team's Walk of Champions in the pregame is a way of taunting an opposing fan base. The Coach said the interlocking of arms and walking towards the end zone is a tradition that has been done for home and away games for as long as Swinney can remember.

The Tigers remained third in this week's College Football Playoff ranking.