One advantage to playing on the final day of the college football season, the downtime from that game to spring practice is roughly six weeks.

That's just how Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney likes it. 2019 is in the rear view mirror and now it's about 2020.

Wednesday afternoon,120 players were on the practice field for the first day of spring drills. With the exception of a handful of players coming in the summer, the group that has assembled for spring practice will be the same group that will open preseason camp in August.

Clemson will look to make another run to the national championship game with the goal of winning one more game than it did in the 2019 season. But before the calendar even reaches November and the championship phase of the season as Dabo refers to it, the players will take part in those critical building blocks and 15 of those blocks make up spring practice.