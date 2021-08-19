Iron sharpens iron, Dabo explains one of the tenets of his program

CLEMSON, S.C. — Even though the start of school is normally the end of preseason camp, Clemson has ohe final aspect of camp set for Thursday in the form of a scrimmage.
Head coach Dabo Swinney has been quite pleased with the way his defense has performed since early August. As far as the offense is concerned, competing against that unit on a daily basis can be frustrating at times but it's part of the growth process and Swinney even said the offense has been closing the gap. Thursday's scrimmage will be another window into just how much progress the offense has made against Brent Venables' group which has been getting a lot of hype in the first weeks of camp.
Swinney added that when his elite players compete against other elite players not just in practice, but in offseason conditioning, spring practice, etc, that is a key factor in the Tigers' recent string of ACC titles.