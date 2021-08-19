Iron sharpens iron, Dabo explains one of the tenets of his program

Head coach Dabo Swinney has been quite pleased with the way his defense has performed since early August. As far as the offense is concerned, competing against that unit on a daily basis can be frustrating at times but it's part of the growth process and Swinney even said the offense has been closing the gap. Thursday's scrimmage will be another window into just how much progress the offense has made against Brent Venables' group which has been getting a lot of hype in the first weeks of camp.