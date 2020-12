The Clemson men's basketball is back in the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since November of 2018.

The Tigers check in at No. 24 after Saturday's 64-56 win in Atlanta over Alabama.

Clemson is off to a 5-0 start with their ACC opener set for Tuesday night in Blacksburg against Virginia Tech. The Hokies are led by Mike Young, the former Wofford head coach who is in his second year in charge of the Virginia Tech program.