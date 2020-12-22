Etienne is a finalist for the Doak Walker award

Clemson running back has at least one if not two more games in a Tiger uniform.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum has announced Travis Etienne of Clemson is one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award which goes to the nation's top running back. Breece Hall of Iowa State and Najee Harris of Alabama are the other two finalists.

Etienne has scored 15 touchdowns this season, 13 rushing and two receiving. He is the only running back in the nation with more than 500 receiving yards (524). In the ACC Championship Game, the senior rushed for 124 yards, with one touchdown, on only 10 carries to help lead the Tigers to their sixth consecutive ACC title.