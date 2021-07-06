Clemson golfer named an All-American Scholar

To reach this level of an All-American scholar, the minimum grade point average required is a 3.50 cumulative GPA, making it one of the most stringent criteria in college athletics.

In high school, Burgess helped Lexington win the Class 5A state championship in her junior and season seasons. A former News19 Player of the Week, She capped of her prep career by being named the South Caroilna Junior Golf Association Player of the Year and the Carolinas Golf Association Player of the Year.