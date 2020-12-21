Another high stakes bowl game with Ohio State

The second-ranked Clemson Tigers will face the 3 seed Ohio State on New Year's Day in New Year's Day.

For the third time in five season and second season in a row, it will be Ohio State and Clemson in the College Football Playoffs.

After facing the Buckeyes in Glendale and winning both times, the scene will shift to New Orleans where the Tigers were this past January. The Tigers moved to second in all three national polls after their 34-10 victory over Notre Dame in the ACC Championship, the sixth straight league title for Clemson.

"We had an amazing game in the ACC championship game, which has given us this opportunity that we had to win the game. I'm just really proud of them," said Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney.

"We look forward to competing against a great Ohio State team. We all know how talented they are, how well-coached they are. Got a lot of respect for Ryan Day and Ohio State. But this is really just a great opportunity. Again, unusual circumstances for everyone, for sure. Not a typical bowl type of deal. Usually we've got lots of time to prep. But it is really like an open date. We play in 12 days, so we've got a lot of work to do. But we're excited about the challenge and opportunity."

There is no doubt the rivalry between the Tigers and Buckeyes has grown quite intense, especially since whenever the two teams meet, the winner can extend its season while the loser puts away the equipment for a few months.

"If we're playing Ohio State, it's a playoff. Or it was a BCS bowl, back in 2013 in the Orange Bowl. Any time we play Ohio State, it's probably some type of meeting. We don't have them on our regular schedule anytime in the near future. So you know it is a big, big postseason game when you play those guys," said Swinney.

"I think Ryan [Day] does things the right way. I think he believes in a lot of similar things, as far as how they try to run their program. We recruit a lot of the same guys. So just a lot of respect for their program. And getting to know Ryan over the last few years, he does an awesome job. Got a great staff. It's definitely a team that we compete with, not just on the field, but also in recruiting."