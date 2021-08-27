Taisun Phommachanh is cleared to play against Georgia

Clemson backup quarterback comes back into the fold after suffering a torn Achilles tendon five months ago in the Spring Game.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson's depth at quarterback has improved greatly in the last few days after backup Taisun Phommachanh was cleared Monday to resume all football activities and that means he could see action a week from Saturday against Georgia in Charlotte.

Phommachanh suffered a torn Achilles tendon nearly five months ago in the Spring Game. But after a grueling rehabilitation process, Phommachanh has been practicing with the team in camp and on Monday, he was cleared to play in the season opener.