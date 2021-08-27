Taisun Phommachanh is cleared to play against Georgia

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson's depth at quarterback has improved greatly in the last few days after backup Taisun Phommachanh was cleared Monday to resume all football activities and that means he could see action a week from Saturday against Georgia in Charlotte.
Phommachanh suffered a torn Achilles tendon nearly five months ago in the Spring Game. But after a grueling rehabilitation process, Phommachanh has been practicing with the team in camp and on Monday, he was cleared to play in the season opener.
Swinney says Phommachanh will be the backup quarterback to starter D.J. Uiagalelei with Gray Collegiate Academy product Hunter Helms at the #3 position on the depth chart.