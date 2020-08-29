Clemson AD talks about the fan guidelines in place for 2020

Clemson director of athletics Dan Radakovich talks about the protocols that fans will be expected to follow for home football games in the fall.

Clemson director of athletics Dan Radakovich held a zoom news conference on Friday to discuss the guidelines that are in place for home football games in 2020.

In an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, only 19,000 fans will be allowed in Memorial Stadium this fall. Also, Clemson has requested that fans not take part in tailgating this season.

"We need to protect the environment of campus," he said. "We have students who will be here once we have our first opening game. We want our students to be able to have a safe environment on campus. We don't want athletics to be the cause for any issues associated with potential closure of campus by having so many people out and about in a tailgating environment.

"Does that mean someone can't get there when we open the parking lots three hours before the game, get out with the people inside their car and have a chicken drumstick and a Coca-Cola? That's not going to be a problem. What we want to not have are large, mass gatherings of people that we would normally see on a beautiful fall afternoon here at Memorial Stadium. That's just not going to be able to happen in 2020."