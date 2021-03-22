Clemson guard hits the transfer portal

John Newman III will have two years of eligibility remaining in his career.

Clemson junior guard John Newman III has entered the transfer portal, making the announcement on social media.

"I am grateful for the experiences I've had and relationships I've built during my time at Clemson," Newman wrote on his Instagram page.

"I appreciate the love and support over the years as a Clemson Tiger. Thank you to my coaches for giving me a chance and helping me grow. To my teammates, I will never forget the memories we made together and will continue to make as I move forward in my journey. With that being said, I will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. I am looking forward to this next chapter and what the future holds for me."

Newman's minutes had been almost cut in half from his sophomore season where he played an average of 31.6 per game in 2019-20. He was on the court for just 15.6 minutes per game this past season where he averaged 3.7 points.

But just as former Clemson quarterback Chase Brice will always have the memories of the win over Syracuse where he led the Tigers to a come-from-behind victory, Newman is also leaving Clemson with a great performance in a signature victory.

On January 11, 2020, Newman recorded 17 points with six rebounds, four assists two steals and two assists as Clemson won for the first time ever in Chapel Hill, a 79-76 overtime victory over North Carolina.