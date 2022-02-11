Duke runs past Clemson 82-64

In Coach K's final game at Littlejohn Coliseum, Duke bounced back from its loss to Virginia while the Tigers are clearly struggling with a three-game skid.

CLEMSON, S.C. — CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Trevor Keels tied his career high with 25 points and added a career-best 11 rebounds as No. 7 Duke bounced back from its loss to Virginia with an 82-64 win at Clemson.

Duke reached 20 wins for the 36th time in coach Mike Krzyzewski's 42 seasons. This game also marked Coach K's final trip to Littlejohn Coliseum.

Mark Williams scored 16 points on 8-of-8 shooting while Paolo Banchero had 15 points and 10 rebounds.