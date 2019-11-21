The reigning ACC Player of the Year who was a top 10 finisher in voting for the 2018 Heisman Trophy is one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker award.

Clemson running back Travis Etienne is on the list of the 10 players who have made it this far in determining who will be named the best running back in college football. The award is presented by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum based in Dallas and is named after three-time SMU All-America running back and 1948 Heisman Trophy winner Doak Walker.

Etienne is second in the ACC in rushing yards this season with 1,268 and he is tied for the league lead with 13 touchdowns. But Etienne averages 9.1 yards per rush, far and away the best average in the league and his stats would be higher if he didn't get pulled in the second half as the Tigers have been winning by impressive margins.

Three finalists will be named on Monday. The winner be announced live on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 12.

