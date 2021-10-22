Dabo - "We've got all we need"

As Clemson prepares to travel to the Steel City, head coach Dabo Swinney says everything the offense needs to improve is already on the roster.

CLEMSON, S.C. — After scoring just two touchdowns in a 17-14 win at Syracuse, Clemson knows that will not be enough Saturday against a Pitt Panther team that has a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback in Kenny Pickett.

But head coach Dabo Swinney says all the solutions to Clemson's problems on offense can be solved within the program.

Swinney says the plays are there for the taking, if they can be executed. The coach does admit injuries on the offensive line have affected the offense's chemistry.

"Started eight different guys, three different centers - that's frustrating," Swinney said.