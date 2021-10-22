x
Sports

Dabo - "We've got all we need"

As Clemson prepares to travel to the Steel City, head coach Dabo Swinney says everything the offense needs to improve is already on the roster.

CLEMSON, S.C. — After scoring just two touchdowns in a 17-14 win at Syracuse, Clemson knows that will not be enough Saturday against a Pitt Panther team that has a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback in Kenny Pickett.

But head coach Dabo Swinney says all the solutions to Clemson's problems on offense can be solved within the program. 

Swinney says the plays are there for the taking, if they can be executed. The coach does admit injuries on the offensive line have affected the offense's chemistry.

"Started eight different guys, three different centers - that's frustrating," Swinney said.

In their games against Division I opponents this season, Clemson has struggled to score points. But Swinney and the Tigers are capable of puttting it all together at any moment and that moment could come at the home of the Steelers.

