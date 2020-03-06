CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Clemson assistant Danny Pearman said he made a “grave mistake” when repeating a racial slur to ex-tight end D.J. Greenlee on the practice field three years ago.

Pearman, who is white, said in a statement Tuesday night there was no excuse in talking that way to Greenlee, who is African-American. The incident came to light when another former Clemson player, Kanyon Tuttle, posted about it on social media. Tuttle's post was in response to head coach Dabo Swinney's comments concerning the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

Cap, you allowed a coach to call a player the N-word during practice with no repercussions. Not even a team apology. When we had the sit-in in front of sikes you suggested us players try to stay out of it to limit distractions. Stop protecting your brand, take a stand https://t.co/7gznXmyniI — Tut (@_kinggtutt) June 2, 2020

Pearman is the Tigers' assistant head coach, tight ends coach and special teams coordinator.

Here is Pearman's statement -

Greenlee played at Clemson from 2013-2016. Tuttle was a member of the team as a walk-on receiver in 2016 and 2017 after transferring from S.C. State. Tuttle's father Perry scored what would eventually be the deciding touchdown in the 1982 Orange Bowl win over Nebraska that clinched the national title for Clemson for the 1981 season.