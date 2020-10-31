The words of Trevor Lawrence take on added weight

The Clemson quarterback talked on Monday about how the program has taken every precaution in this day and age of COVID-19. But just days later, he was on the shelf

On Tuesday, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was in the media rotation and one of the questions he was asked centered on how the program takes all the necessary precautions from morning to night to make sure the players are as safe as possible.

But as Lawrence said Tuesday, the very nature of COVID-19 means sometimes a player tests positive even when he or she has taken preventive steps to avoid the coronavirus. Lawrence now knows first hand how true that is.

"I think it's being as responsible as you can, staying away from big groups out of your bubble and the facility. From what I've seen, no one gets it from being in the bubble or being in the facility," Lawrence said.

"It's from the weekends or being in a big group or being around people that aren't tested like we are. You just try and stay safe, you can't control it obviously. There are some situations where guys get it and you don't know how they get it, so you just try to be as safe as possible."

With Lawrence in isolation, true freshman DJ Uiagalelei will get the start against Boston College and Lawrence said on Tuesday the philosophy of the coaches is to always make sure the backups are ready to play just in case an emergency arises, be it an injury or a positive COVID-19 test.