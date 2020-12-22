Dabo's ballot has Ohio State 11th

In Dabo Swinney's ballot for the Coaches Poll, he has Ohio State 11th which is sure to get the attention of the Buckeyes who are third in the CFB playoff ranking.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has long talked of the inequality of teams who play double-digit games during this pandemic affected season vs. those with shorter schedules. He applied that reasoning when he voted in the final Amway Coaches’ rankings, placing the Tigers’ College Football Playoff opponent Ohio State at No. 11.

Swinney had Texas A&M fourth in his rankings, behind Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame. He had two-loss teams like Georgia and Oklahoma and 11-0 Coastal Carolina ahead of the Buckeyes.