DJ Uiagalelei signs with sports agency

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson's staring quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has jumped into the NIL game by signing with New York-based sports agency VaynerSports.

In 2020, Uiagalelei appeared in nine games for Clemson as a freshman, competing 66.7% percent of his passes for 914 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran for four touchdowns. He made two starts for Clemson when Trevor Lawrence was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The new NCAA rule allows college athletes to be compensated through endorsements, autograph signings or in DJ's case, signing with a sports agency who will in turn negotiate deals using an athlete's name, image and likeness.

Blessed and humbled to have this opportunity to work with my family at @vaynersports Thankful for my brothers @ajv & @garyvee Excited for everyone to see what we have in the works!! pic.twitter.com/O5a6B9iRsE — 🌟 DJ Uiagalelei 🌟 (@DJUiagalelei) July 2, 2021

Uiagalelei is the first Clemson football player to announce he has signed with an agent in the NIL era.