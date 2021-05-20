Clemson's non-conference schedule includes a trip to Charleston

The Tigers will play in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic at the TD Arena.

CLEMSON, S.C. — The non-conference schedule for the Clemson men's basketball team will include a trip to the Lowcountry.

The Tigers will compete in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic at the TD Arena in Charleston. The tournament will be held on November 18, 19 and 21. Other teams in the event are Boise State, Elon, Marquette, Ole Miss, St. Bonaventure, Temple and West Virginia.

This will be Clemson’s fourth appearance in the Charleston Classic. The Tigers are 7-2 in the Classic which includes a championship in 2008 and runner-up finishes in 2013 and 2017.