Lawrence returns to the Manning Award watch list

Clemson quarterback was a finalist for the award in 2019.

Of the 30 quarterbacks who are on the watch list for the Manning Award, there are five finalists from a year ago including Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The watch list for that award was released on Thursday and it is the only quarterback award which takes into account a candidate's performance in bowl games. The Manning award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of the Mannings - Archie, Peyton and Eli. The winner will again be selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings.

In addition to being a Manning Award finalist for the 2019 season, the junior was a Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist and Walter Camp Player of the Year semifinalist. A first-team All-ACC selection last season, he completed 268-of-407 passes for 3,665 yards with a career-high 36 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 842 snaps in the 15 games. Lawrence also had 103 carries for 563 yards and a career-high nine rushing touchdowns. His 45 combined rushing and passing touchdowns tied former Heisman Trophy winner and current Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for fifth-most in a season in ACC history. Jackson also won the Heisman Trophy during his time in the Cardinals program.