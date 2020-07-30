Lawrence returns to the Manning Award watch list

Of the 30 quarterbacks who are on the watch list for the Manning Award, there are five finalists from a year ago including Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The watch list for that award was released on Thursday and it is the only quarterback award which takes into account a candidate's performance in bowl games. The Manning award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of the Mannings - Archie, Peyton and Eli. The winner will again be selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings.
In addition to being a Manning Award finalist for the 2019 season, the junior was a Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist and Walter Camp Player of the Year semifinalist. A first-team All-ACC selection last season, he completed 268-of-407 passes for 3,665 yards with a career-high 36 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 842 snaps in the 15 games. Lawrence also had 103 carries for 563 yards and a career-high nine rushing touchdowns. His 45 combined rushing and passing touchdowns tied former Heisman Trophy winner and current Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for fifth-most in a season in ACC history. Jackson also won the Heisman Trophy during his time in the Cardinals program.
Lawrence will try to become the first Clemson quarterback to win the Manning Award since Deshaun Watson won the award in 2015 and 2016.