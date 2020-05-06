Clemson defensive end Justin Foster is one of 42 players on the watch list for the Lott IMPACT trophy.

Last season, Foster was named Honorable Mention All-ACC while also being named an All-ACC Academic selection. He had 41 tackles (10.5 for loss), 4.5 sacks, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

Established by The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation, The Lott IMPACT Trophy honors college football’s best in character and performance. The award is unique because it represents the first college football award to give equal weight to personal character as well as athletic performance by a defensive player.

The IMPACT award is awarded annually to individuals who demonstrate excellence in the field of athletics and recognizes college football’s Defensive Player of the Year who best exemplifies the IMPACT acronym: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

So while Foster may not be a defensive back like Lott, Foster will be up for an award named after the longtime San Francisco 49er who won four Super Bowls.