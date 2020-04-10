Clemson keeps Virginia at bay

The top-ranked Tigers defeat the Cavaliers 41-23 in a rematch of the 2019 ACC Championship

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Trevor Lawrence threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns as No. 1 Clemson started 3-0 for the sixth straight season with a 41-23 victory over Virginia on Saturday night.

Amari Rodgers had two touchdown receptions, and Travis Etienne caught a scoring pass and ran for a touchdown. Etienne finished with 115 yards on the ground, his 19th game with 100 or more.