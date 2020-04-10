x
Clemson keeps Virginia at bay

The top-ranked Tigers defeat the Cavaliers 41-23 in a rematch of the 2019 ACC Championship
CLEMSON, SC - OCTOBER 03: Clemson Tigers wide receiver Amari Rodgers (3) leaps across the goal line for a touchdown in the second quarter in the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Virginia Cavaliers on October 03, 2020 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Trevor Lawrence threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns as No. 1 Clemson started 3-0 for the sixth straight season with a 41-23 victory over Virginia on Saturday night. 

Amari Rodgers had two touchdown receptions, and Travis Etienne caught a scoring pass and ran for a touchdown. Etienne finished with 115 yards on the ground, his 19th game with 100 or more. 

Clemson opened things up late in the first half as Lawrence found Rodgers for two touchdowns to make it 24-3. Virginia closed to 27-17, but Etienne followed with his second score to regain control.