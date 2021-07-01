x
Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Two Tigers declare for the NFL Draft

Trevor Lawrence declared for the NFL Draft in the morning and Jackson Carman did likewise in the evening.
Credit: AP
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Notre Dame , Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

CLEMSON, S.C. — To no one's surprise, Trevor Lawrence announced Wednesday morning he will forgo his senior season and make himself available for the NFL Draft.

Lawrence will finish his Clemson career with a 34-2 record with a national championship and a runner-up finish. The ACC Player of the Year is expected to be the first pick in the NFL Draft.

Late Wednesday evening, offensive lineman Jackson Carman also went on Twitter to announce he will also be headed to the NFL.

Carman was named a second-team All-American by CBS Sports this season. He was a second-team All-ACC selection as a junior and third-team All-ACC as a sophomore.