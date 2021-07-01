Two Tigers declare for the NFL Draft

Trevor Lawrence declared for the NFL Draft in the morning and Jackson Carman did likewise in the evening.

CLEMSON, S.C. — To no one's surprise, Trevor Lawrence announced Wednesday morning he will forgo his senior season and make himself available for the NFL Draft.

Lawrence will finish his Clemson career with a 34-2 record with a national championship and a runner-up finish. The ACC Player of the Year is expected to be the first pick in the NFL Draft.

Late Wednesday evening, offensive lineman Jackson Carman also went on Twitter to announce he will also be headed to the NFL.

I am declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.



Thank you #ClemsonFamily for accepting me with open arms, and showing me what it means to be #ALLIN. I will ALWAYS be a Tiger for life. #LongLiveCoachGil 🕊 pic.twitter.com/wRY32r1qQH — T H E J I A N T (@Jackthejiant) January 7, 2021