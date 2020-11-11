Clemson picked to finish 10th in ACC Media Poll

The Tigers are projected to finish in the bottom third of the league.

The Clemson men's basketball team has been picked to finish 10th in the ACC, that according to voting by the media who covers the ACC.

Virginia is the choice to win the league followed by Duke, Florida, North Carolina and Louisville.

Syracuse is the choice to finish sixth in the ACC followed by Miami, N.C. State and Georgia Tech.

Clemson is followed by Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Pitt, Boston College and Wake Forest.

The ACC released its preseason All-ACC teams and Clemson forward Aamir Simms is named to the first team as voted by the league media.

The senior is coming off of a third-team All-ACC season in 2019-20. He averaged career-highs in points (13.0) and rebounds (7.2) per game last season, while also leading the Tigers in points, rebounds, assists (78) and blocks (23).

He notched six 20-point games last year, while shooting a career-best 47.4 percent from the floor and a career-high 40.0 percent from 3-point range. Simms earned ACC Player of the Week for his performance at North Carolina, leading the Tigers with 20 points, eight rebounds, six assists, four blocks and three steals to help Clemson end its winless streak in Chapel Hill.