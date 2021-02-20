Clemson defeats Cincinnati 5-0 behind Sharpe's pitching

The Tiger offense gets going in the second half of the game while the pitching was strong throughout.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Davis Sharpe and Mat Clark combined on a two-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts in No. 25 Clemson’s 5-0 win over Cincinnati at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon. The game was the season opener for both teams.

Sharpe earned the win by allowing just one hit, no runs and one walk with nine strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched, then Clark pitched the final 4.0 innings to record his first career save. None of Cincinnati’s three baserunners advanced past first base, as Sharpe and Clark combined to retire 18 batters in a row from the second inning to the eighth inning. Bearcat reliever Nathan Moore suffered the loss.

The Tigers dented the scoreboard in the fifth inning on Dylan Brewer’s run-scoring single. After several missed scoring chances for the Tigers, freshman Jonathan French came through with his first career hit on a three-run homer in the seventh inning, then fellow freshman Caden Grice added a run-scoring double in the frame.