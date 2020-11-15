Clemson holds steady in national polls

The Tigers remain fourth in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls.

An open date was put to good use as Clemson tries to get healthy for the stretch run.

A banged-up Tiger squad lost in double-overtime at Notre Dame two Saturdays ago and will look to bounce back Saturday when they play at Florida State.

Clemson will be ranked fourth in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the Coaches Poll when they kick it off Saturday in Tallahassee.

In the coaches poll, Alabama is still at the top as the Tide received 57 first place votes. Notre Dame (3 first place votes) holds down the second spot followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Florida.