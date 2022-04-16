New Clemson offensive line coach is no stranger to wearing orange

Camden graduate Thomas Austin has taken over for longtime offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

CLEMSON, S.C. — New Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin has a long connection to the Tiger program.

Austin, who won a state championship as a freshman at Camden in 2001, played on Clemson’s offensive line from 2006-’09. Austin was on the Clemson team when Swinney took over as the interim head coach in the middle of the 2008 season. He played for Swinney in 2009 as well, helping the Tigers to an appearance in the ACC Championship.

After a brief career in the NFL, Austin came back to Clemson where he worked as a graduate assistant from 2015-2018. He was hired by fellow Camden native Shaun Elliott to be the offensive line coach at Georgia State in 2019. After two seasons in Atlanta, Austin returned to Clemson in 2021 as an offensive assistant and this fall he will take over full-time as the Tigers' offensive line coach.