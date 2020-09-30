Derion Kendrick getting some tough love from Dabo

Former South Pointe star was inactive for the season opener at Wake Forest.

He was not on the trip to Wake Forest in week one and in week two, Derion Kendrick did not start against the Citadel, coming into the game after the first play.

But the player who won four state championships as a South Pointe quarterback and then came to Clemson as a receiver could very well end up playing on Sunday at cornerback.

But in the meantime, the junior will get some tough love from head coach Dabo Swinney when the situation arises.

"“DK is a great kid, but we want him to be accountable in every area, academics, tutors, study hall, you name it. All of it. It all matters to us,” Swinney said.